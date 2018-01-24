MP: Armenia cannot be a friend of Muslim countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Resolutions condemning Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan and Khojaly genocide were adopted at the 13th session of the OIC Partliamentary Union Conference.

The resolutions were initiated by Azerbaijan's representative in this structure.

Head of the Azerbaijani delegation Govkhar Bakhshaliyeva told News.Az about her speech at the session.

"I noted while speaking there that already more than 24 years Armenia has been holding 20% of Azerbaijani lands, including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding districts under occupation, over a million of Azerbaijanis have become refugees and displaced persons. I also noted that today Armenia seeks to establish friendship with various Muslim countries but Muslims of the entire world should know that Armenia which destroys sacred mosques and other religious monuments cannot be a friend of a Muslim country."

News.Az

