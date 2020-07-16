MP: Armenia must realize that in struggle with Azerbaijan it will be the losing side

The crushing blow of Azerbaijan's army in response to the provocations of the Armenian side in the Tovuz district direction of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border is display of the high spirit of Azerbaijani people, Head of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, MP Tural Ganjaliyev told Trend.

Armenia must realize that the heroic people of Azerbaijan are determined to liberate the occupied territories at any time, and it will be the losing side, he said.

Commenting on the events that have been taking place on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, the MP noted that the heavy battles showed discipline of the Azerbaijani army, as well as the fact that its high-ranking military officials were in the trenches with the soldiers.

"Deaths of our martyrs will not go unpunished. The Ministry of Defense released videos of military operations and strikes inflicted on the Armenian armed forces. These videos testified to the level of material and technical base and high level of professionalism of our army,” he said.

“However, the Armenian armed forces were shooting at [Azerbaijani] civilians and settlements, as a result of which resident of the Aghdam village in Tovuz district, 76-year-old civilian Aziz Azizov was killed. Shelling civilians with heavy artillery, killing unarmed people - is a clear display of Armenian fascism," Ganjaliyev noted.

The MP also spoke about the solidarity shown by the Azerbaijani people.

"In most regions of the country, actions were held in support of the army of Azerbaijan. Those who failed to take part in these actions expressed the respect to the army through social networks.”

“We are proud that every citizen of Azerbaijan, regardless of political views and social status, has shown solidarity with the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev and our army. A lot of our young citizens, being not limited to holding the actions, went to the village of Aghdam in the Tovuz district, where the fighting took place, as well as to the district departments of the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription for Military Service. They expressed will to participate in the battles. All this speaks of the high fighting spirit of our people," said Ganjaliyev.

He pointed out that the Armenian provocation in Tovuz district once again demonstrated to the whole world the destructive position of Armenia in the light of the peace negotiations on the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict.

"Acting as the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh, on July 12, we stated that Armenia is not interested in a peaceful settlement of the conflict. This provocation, made on the state border, shows that Armenia wants to distract attention from the Karabakh conflict and the fact of occupation, creating a new hotbed of conflict," Ganjaliyev stressed.

He also commented on current developments in Armenia.

"Naturally, these days we tried to closely monitor the events taking place in Armenia, respective publications in social networks. The most remarkable moment was that, after being inflicted to Azerbaijani army’s crushing retaliatory strikes, high-ranking Armenian military servicemen deserted from the battlefield, and the Armenian military and police failed to do anything about it,” he noted.

“The second problem most frequently mentioned in the Armenian segment of social networks was over the number of human casualties suffered by the Armenian side in the battles. It was unambiguously noted that Armenia, as always, does not dare to provide exact figures of losses.”

“The third important issue is the general lack of unity of the people, army and government in Armenia. Amid the events taking place these days on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, the Pashinyan’s government being sharply criticized," Ganjaliyev added.

