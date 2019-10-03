MP: Armenian terrorists, intelligence agencies committed over 30 terrorist attacks in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian terrorist organizations and intelligence agencies committed more than 32 terrorist attacks in Azerbaijan, member of the Azerbaijani delegation, Azerbaijani MP Sevinj Fataliyeva said.

Fataliyeva made the remarks in Baku during the discussion of the report entitled "Protection and Support of Victims of Terror" at the autumn session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Trend reports on Oct. 3.

News.Az

News.Az