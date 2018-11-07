MP: Azerbaijan’s image remains at highest level

Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s state budget for 2019 isn’t only socially oriented, but also focused on international relations, said Samad Seyidov, chairman of Azerbaijan’s parli

He made the remarks Nov. 7 at a joint meeting of parliamentary committees for legal policy and state building, human rights, youth and sports, regional issues, international relations and inter-parliamentary ties.

He noted that the image of Azerbaijan in the world remains at the highest level.

“A war of sanctions is taking place in the world, but this war has had no impact on Azerbaijan,” he said.

Seyidov stressed that Azerbaijan has ensured international and economic relations at the highest level.

He proposed to increase finances allocated to the international activities.

News.Az 


