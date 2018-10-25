MP: Bolton's visit to Azerbaijan crucial for regional, global security

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Azerbaijan has proved its role as an important player both at the regional level and in the whole Eurasia"

The visit of the US President's National Security Adviser John Bolton to Azerbaijan is extremely important in terms of bilateral relations and regional security, Azerbaijani MP Hikmet Babaoglu told Trend Oct. 25.

He noted that Bolton's visit to Azerbaijan is important from the point of view of both regional and global security.

"The discussion by John Bolton and President Ilham Aliyev of various aspects of US-Azerbaijan cooperation, the role of Azerbaijan in the global energy market, combating terrorism, human trafficking and drug trafficking, as well as human rights’ aspects, the political and economic processes in the region, relations with the countries of the region, and other issues shows Azerbaijan's role among the leading countries in the fight against global terrorism and drug trafficking, and once again shows Azerbaijan’s importance in ensuring security of the region and Europe thanks to the ongoing mega-energy projects."

"And this is not accidental, because by its intensive diplomatic activity Azerbaijan has proved its role as an important player both at the regional level and in the whole Eurasia. Therefore, the visit of the Presidential Adviser on National Security John Bolton should be re-evaluated in this context," the MP said.

Babaoglu stressed that the solution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is primarily important for Azerbaijan.

"It is this particular goal that defines the main paradigm of Azerbaijan’s foreign policy. As one of the countries that determine world politics, and one of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries, the United States can play a crucial role in solving this problem. In his speech, Bolton paid special attention to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, saying its solution is important for the United States, and also notifying that after Azerbaijan he would visit Armenia and discuss this issue with officials in Yerevan."

"I think this is a special moment. If the whole world must ensure its security, then the participants of international relations must take into account the mutual security of each other. If Azerbaijan contributes to security, then its allies and partners must pay attention to the issue of security of Azerbaijan. I believe John Bolton’s visit is important for Azerbaijan in the context of the solution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," Babaoglu said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

