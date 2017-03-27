MP candidate about his possible detention: Nothing can be excluded in Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

"There is no time left to pay attention to such issues and intrigues during the campaign."

We are in Armenia where nothing can be excluded, former defense minister of Armenia Seyran Ohanyan, who is currently the leader of Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian (ORO) bloc, told reporters on Monday, commenting on the reports about his possible arrest, according to news.am.

“We spoke about it, there is no time left to pay attention to such issues and intrigues during the campaign. You know that I am a new person in politics, but very quickly got into the situation and formed a circle of those literate and committed people with whom I am working with. I am traveling around Armenia, I am at the center of political processes, and if there was information, then someone from the legal sphere would have touched upon the matter. But we are in Armenia where nothing can be excluded,” he noted.

