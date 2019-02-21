MP: Genocide in Azerbaijan’s Khojaly - gravest crime committed against humanity

+ ↺ − 16 px

The genocide in Azerbaijan’s Khojaly town is the most serious crime committed against humanity, Azerbaijani MP Bakhtiyar Aliyev said, Trend reports.

During the activities of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs during their visit to Azerbaijan, the Armenian side resorted to another provocation.

On February 21 in the afternoon, the armed forces of Armenia, using the tactical unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) "X-55", attempted to carry out a reconnaissance flight over the positions of the units of Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the Agdam district of the front.

The enemy’s UAV was immediately detected and neutralized by the Air Defense units of the Air Force of Azerbaijan.

He was giving speech Feb. 21 at an event at the Caucasian Muslims Office dedicated to the anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

He stressed that the perpetrators of crimes against the Azerbaijani people will answer for them before the military tribunal.

He noted that throughout the history, acts of genocide were committed against the Azerbaijani people and deportations were carried out.

“The Soviet authorities in 1948 decided to deport thousands of Azerbaijanis from Armenia, from their ancestral lands,” he added. “The reason for this was the need to accommodate Armenians arriving from abroad. Wouldn’t such a huge country like the USSR have a place for accommodating those Armenians at that time? Unfortunately, it was a purposeful policy.”

The Khojaly genocide is a bloody page of the policy of ethnic cleansing and genocide carried out for more than 200 years by Armenian nationalist aggressors against the Azerbaijani people.

During the Karabakh war, on Feb. 25-26, 1992, the Armenian armed forces, together with the 366th infantry regiment of Soviet troops, stationed in Khankendi, committed an act of genocide against the population of the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly. As many as 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women, were killed in the massacre. Eight families were totally exterminated, 130 children lost one parent and 25 children lost both. Some 1,275 innocent residents were taken hostage, while the fate of 150 people still remains unknown.

News.Az

