MP offers to simplify issuance of educational loans to students in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan may simplify the issuance of educational loans to students.

The due proposal has been put forward by chairman of the Milli Majlis committee of Azerbaijan for youth and sports Fuad Muradov at the committee session.

The committee chairman noted that the Maarifchi Student Loan Foundation established by the Ministry of Education has issued educational loans to 118 students up to date.

"We need to revise legislation, simplify the issuance of loans to students. There is a model of the Youth Foundation in Azerbaijan. The Ministry of Education has made the first step in issuing loans to students, and we need to contribute to this issue as well. Either a state program may be created or the Maarifchi student loan foundation may be granted a special status under which it would be able to issue loans to students freely," the MP said.

He addressed his colleagues for them to make their proposals in this respect.

News.Az

