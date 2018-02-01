MP proposes to prepare draft law on Azerbaijani lands’ occupation by Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

It is necessary to prepare a draft law on the occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia, said Azerbaijani MP Rovshan Rzayev at the spring session of the country’s parliament on Feb. 1.

Rzayev said that Armenians during the PACE winter session in Strasbourg presented the 30th anniversary of the occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh under the guise of the “Democratic Movement in Nagorno-Karabakh”, AzVision reports.

Rzayev proposed to appeal separately to each member of the OSCE Minsk Group regarding the issue.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

