MP raises issue of poor eyesight among schoolchildren

Of the 300 participants in the Olympiad, 120 wear glasses.

According to Oxu.Az, deputy Zahid Oruj said this during his speech in the parliament.

He said that this is a very serious issue.

The deputy noted that he had participated in the ceremony of awarding the Olympiad winners.

"These people are the pride of our nation. We are proud of them. At the same time, we were faced with a sad picture. Of the 300 participants, 120 were wearing glasses.

"This is a very serious issue. Why did their eyesight worsen? Can we change the diet or take other measures ?!

"In any case, we must conduct work to solve the problems of schoolchildren," he added.

News.Az

