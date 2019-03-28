MP: Sending Armenian soldiers to Nagorno-Karabakh as punishment speaks of deep crisis

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hard socio-economic situation of Armenia affected the country’s armed forces as well, Azerbaijani MP Elman Nasirov told Trend.

“A riot of Armenian soldiers against officers caused a big resonance in Armenia,” he said. “The fact that soldiers left the military unit without permission became the most discussed topic in the local media and social networks, and, just like under the Sargsyan regime, mothers of soldiers began to protest again.”

It is noteworthy that namely the Armenian press writes about sending Armenian soldiers to the frontline zone in the occupied Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh region as punishment, he noted.

“The occupied Nagorno-Karabakh is the place of punishment for rebellious soldiers,” he added. “Thus, the Armenian media once again mention the participation of Armenia in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and provide evidence that Armenian soldiers serve in Nagorno-Karabakh.”

“First of all, this shows that there is arbitrariness in the Armenian armed forces, there is a big gap between soldiers and officers, and today the Armenian soldier doesn’t trust his officer,” he said. “What kind of fighting spirit can such a soldier have? This is a very serious signal for the leadership of Armenia. That is, if the situation doesn’t change, and the Armenian authorities won’t soon demonstrate a constructive position on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, it is possible that the supreme commander-in-chief of Armenia soon be left without armed forces at all, or they will exist only on paper.”

The Azerbaijani MP stressed that an army, which has no fighting spirit, where a soldier doesn’t trust his officer, cannot be considered a real army.

Since March 23, relatives of soldiers serving in Armenia’s Meghri town have been coming to the building of the Armenian government.

One of the soldiers’ mothers said that for several days she had no news from her son, whom she then found in the “Stepanakert” military police, Trend reports with reference to Armenian media.

A couple of days ago, the woman met her son, and found out that a week earlier several hundred soldiers had rebelled because of the behavior of one of the officers, they had left the military unit, but returned at the call of the commander, the report said.

At midnight, twenty soldiers were selected and sent to the frontline zone in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

