MP: Some cafes and restaurants in Azerbaijan offer hookahs containing drugs

+ ↺ − 16 px

"In some places, hookahs are used to create conditions for spreading drugs within the country, in a bid to expand their business."

Some cafes and restaurants in Azerbaijan offer hookahs containing narcotic substances, MP Araz Alizade said at the round table on strengthening the Azerbaijani law in the fight against tobacco, which was held in the parliament on Thursday, APA reported.



The MP called for the complete prohibition of hookahs in the country.



“In some places, hookahs are used to create conditions for spreading drugs within the country, in a bid to expand their business. Generally, the hookah is far more dangerous than tobacco and contains a lot more viruses. They say mouthpieces are changed. Even if the mouthpiece is changed, the pipe is not changed, which leads to spread of infection. There is no point in caring for tourists to be displeased. Otherwise we would have to open opium dens for tourists like in Europe,” he noted.

News.Az

News.Az