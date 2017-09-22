MP Tandilyan: Combating prostitution has become a necessity in Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian MP said that the number of women in the Armenian parliament is fewer than in Georgia.

Armenian MP Mane Tandilyan, who is participating in the conference on the theme “Involvement of the parliaments of Eastern Partnership countries in promoting gender quality and women’s health within the framework of the Sustainable Development Goals” in Baku, has touched on the situation of gender equality in her country.



She noted that gender equality is supported by Armenia’s legislation and there is no problem in central administrative structures in this area, APA reported.



Tandilyan illustrated her point, saying 50 percent of Armenia's agricultural workers are women.



However, the Armenian MP said that the number of women in the Armenian parliament is fewer than in Georgia.



"There are few women in the administrative bodies and political parties. We now lay down the condition that the number of women in political parties should be increased. We also attach importance to the fight against prostitution because this has become a necessity. At the same time, we have proposed a ban on selective abortions. Unfortunately, we do not have a law on domestic violence yet, but we plan to discuss it in the near future,” she noted.

News.Az

News.Az