MPs from Azerbaijan's ruling party recommended to put forward initiative to dissolve parliament

At a meeting of the Political Council of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), MPs representing the party were encouraged to put forward the initiative to dissolve the Azerbaijani Parliament, Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary of YAP Ali Ahmadov said at a press conference, Trend reports.

Ahmadov noted that the reforms carried out by President Ilham Aliyev are being seriously discussed.

“People see the results of the reforms. YAP does and will contribute to the implementation of these reforms," Ahmadov said.

News.Az

