MSC chairman comments on meeting between Azerbaijani, Armenian leaders

+ ↺ − 16 px

Munich Security Conference Chairman Wolfgang Ischinger described the meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan as remarkable accomplishment.

“We did accomplish things that are remarkable at the Munich Security Conference. The leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia met for the first time in a public space, discussing the way forward on how to deal with the Nagorno-Karabakh,” Ischinger said wrapping up the Munich Security Conference.

He added that this “deserves applause because it takes some courage”.

Earlier, Ischinger took to Twitter to thank Azerbaijan and Armenia for the meeting.

News.Az

News.Az