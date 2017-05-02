Mud volcano erupts in Baku suburb

+ ↺ − 16 px

A mud volcano erupted in the suburb of Baku on May 2.

The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources told APA that it received information about the eruption of Lokbatan mud volcano, located on the shore of the Caspian Sea, about 15 km southeast of Baku.



The volcano is not included in the State Natural Reserve of the Group of mud volcanoes of Baku and Absheron Peninsula.



The operational group of the reserve’s employees is carrying out observations on the site. 25



Lokbatan mud volcano, registered in 1810, is one of five most active volcanoes in the world.

