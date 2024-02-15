Mukhtar Babayev: COP29 to be hosted by Azerbaijan will focus on climate finance

The COP29 to be hosted by Azerbaijan will focus prominently on climate finance, said Mukhtar Babayev, Acting Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources and President-Designate of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

Babayev made the remarks during a forum on the topic "Tax System in New Development Period: Strategic Goals for Sustainable Economy", which was held in Baku on Thursday, News.Az reports.

"With the designation of the "Green World Solidarity Year" by President Ilham Aliyev in 2024, Azerbaijan takes center stage. Hosting the renowned COP29 underscores the country's dedication to environmental protection and climate change mitigation,” he said.

The acting minister stressed that the international community's focus on Azerbaijan highlights the importance of expanded worldwide investments in clean energy and green technology, which are critical for decreasing emissions.

“To attain these aims, coordination among the government, commercial sector, and civil society is necessary, encouraging inclusive and active engagement from all stakeholders,” he added.

News.Az