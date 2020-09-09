Multani caravanserai to be restored in Icherisheher

+ ↺ − 16 px

Restoration works are carried out in the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve in Baku with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The 14th-century Multani caravanserai is being restored in the Old City, AzerTag reports.

The caravanserai has a square shape and the constructions of the building and is in an ancient style. There are a lot of balconies around the courtyard. The Austrian company Atelier Erich Pummer, with which the Icherisheher Reserve management has been cooperating since 2010, is now engaged in the restoration of the monument.

The restoration works at the Multani caravanserai are expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

News.Az

News.Az