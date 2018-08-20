Multiculturalism, tolerance further enhance prestige of Azerbaijan - Russian Ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Multiculturalism and tolerance further enhance the prestige of Azerbaijan, Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov said at a press conference Aug. 20.

The diplomat conveyed his congratulations on occasion of the upcoming Eid al-Adha (Islamic holiday), AzVision reports.

"This is a very great bright holiday that brings up everybody in accordance with the ideals of love and mercy. I was just beginning my stay in Azerbaijan when on another occasion I heard the speech of the Chairman of the Caucasus Muslim Clerical Board, Sheikh Ul Islam Haji Allahshukur Pashazade, who noted that Muslims in Azerbaijan enjoy equality and all the benefits of multiculturalism and tolerance in the country. I am very pleased to hear that. Multiculturalism and tolerance are the factors that improve international prestige of Azerbaijan and increase the respect which Azerbaijan enjoys internationally. Therefore, I want to once again congratulate everyone on occasion of the upcoming holiday and wish everyone good health, happiness and prosperity," Bocharnikov said.

