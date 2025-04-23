Multiple aftershocks rattle Istanbul following 6.2 magnitude earthquake

+ ↺ − 16 px

Istanbul experienced a series of aftershocks on Tuesday after a strong 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck the region, according to the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

According to the agency, the 6.2 magnitude quake occurred at 12:49 p.m. local time (9:49 a.m. GMT), News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Another tremor, with a magnitude of 5.9, was reported at 12:51 p.m. It was followed by shocks of 4.4, 4.8, 4.5, and 4.9.

The intensity of tremors started to decrease to 3.1-3.4 at 1:07 p.m. Local experts say that aftershocks continue.

