Multiple people injured after explosion at Pennsylvania industrial plant

Several people were injured following an explosion and fire at an industrial plant in Saegertown, Crawford County, Pennsylvania, according to officials.

The incident was reported around 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Parker LORD facility in Saegertown, News.Az reports, citing CBS News.

The facility makes adhesives, coatings, and specialty materials used in the automotive, aerospace, industrial, and oil and gas industries.

Several eyewitnesses told WSEE-TV they heard an explosion, which public safety officials later confirmed. Firefighters were responding to a triggered fire alarm at the facility, and when firefighters went inside the building, the explosion occurred.

As many as 12 people, including five employees and four firefighters, suffered injuries because of the incident. All but one were taken to Meadville Medical Center for treatment; the other was taken to UPMC Hamot, according to WSEE-TV.

Most went to the hospital as a precaution, and others suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the fire and explosion remains under investigation.

