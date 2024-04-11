Multiple people shot in US city of Philadelphia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Multiple people were shot Wednesday at a gathering in the northeastern US city of Philadelphia marking the end of Ramadan, police said, News.Az reports.

The shooting happened at the end of the event, which was attended by around 1,000 people celebrating Eid al-Fitr, a holiday that marks the end of the Muslim fasting month.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said three people were shot and five are in custody after two factions inside the park exchanged gunfire.

Around 30 shots were fired, Bethel said, adding four guns were recovered from the scene.

US Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, who represents Pennsylvania's 6th District in Congress, said she was "heartbroken" to hear about the shooting which injured multiple people in West Philadelphia, where so many were celebrating Eid.

"I'm thankful for our first responders who are on the scene assisting those in need. This is an ongoing situation, & I will continue to monitor it," she said on X.

