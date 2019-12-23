Municipal elections kick off in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Polling stations opened throughout Azerbaijan at 8 a.m. on December 23 as the country holds elections to 1,606 municipalities.

Voting got underway in 5,049 polling stations in 118 constituencies. In 7 constituencies the elections are not held because they are located in the territories occupied by Armenia.

The number of eligible voters is 4,972,356. A total of 5,020,287 ballots were distributed among the polling stations.

The elections are observed by 52,636 local and 17 international monitors.

Webcams were installed in 1000 polling stations to ensure transparency of voting. The list of the webcam-equipped polling stations is available at websites of the Central Election Commission, and was published in the press.

Polling stations close at 19.00.

News.Az

