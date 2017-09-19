Murman: 145 NGOs which hold anti-Azerbaijan campaign are funded by George Soros Foundation

+ ↺ − 16 px

145 NGOs carrying anti-Azerbaijan campaign are funded by billionaire George Soros.

Various people, politicians, experts, influensive people working in various spheres are targeted and investigated for 'corruption' as part of the smeary campaign held in Western media against Azerbaijan.

One of the main participants of this campaign, Belgian De Tijd and its affiliated L'Echo newspapers and other publications referring to them have chosen Jean-Paul Murman, one of the 12 judges of the Belgian Constitutional Court, as a target in an attempt to show his 'links' to Azerbaijan and published an article on this topic.

De Tijd also studied Murman's position on the issue. He said that he had never taken money, carpets and anything else from Azerbaijan, but is in love with this "small country". According to Murman, double standards should not be applied to Azerbaijan, and it is necessary to pay attention to the fact that 145 NGOs carrying anti-Azerbaijan campaign are funded by billionaire George Soros. J.-P. Nurman emphasized that criticism of Azerbaijan was a media attack and that issues were exaggerated, due to economic competition with the country. He asks why should the power of Azerbaijani president be restricted when Belgian prime minister has a right to fulfill 10-15 different mandates? Regarding the issue of "political prisoners," Murman said they are no different from the imprisoned members of the ETA organization, pointing out that the same standards should be applied to all European countries.

News.Az

News.Az