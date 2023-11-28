Museum in honor of Cristiano Ronaldo opens in Saudi Arabia

+ ↺ − 16 px

In Saudi Arabia, in the city of Riyadh, a museum featuring a wax figure of Cristiano Ronaldo has been unveiled, News.Az reports citing Daily Sports.

The footballer himself announced this on his social media. The museum showcases replicas of numerous trophies, awards, and medals earned by the striker. Fans can also explore many of his personal belongings.

It is reasonable to recall that Ronaldo signed a contract with the Saudi club Al-Nassr in December 2022. On February 9, 2023, he scored four goals in the 16th round match of the Saudi Arabian championship against Al-Wahda, marking his first poker since 2019.

On February 25, Cristiano scored his second hat-trick for the club as the team secured an away victory against Damac with a score of 3-0. At the end of the season, Al-Nassr finished in second place.

News.Az