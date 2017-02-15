Musical Theatre to attend Turkish international festival

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan Musical Theatre has been invited to the 18th Trabzon International Black Sea Theater Festival.

Report informs citing the theater's press service that the festival, attended by leading theaters of the world every year, will take place in Trabzon on May 2-15.

Notably, the festival was launched by the General Directorate of Turkish State Theatres in 2000. Various events, march of participants as a demonstration of solidarity, meetings with world-renowned directors and playwrights, master classes, conferences, exhibitions are held as a part of the festival.

News.Az

