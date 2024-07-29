Musk criticizes drag queen inclusion in Paris Olympics opening ceremony

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tesla CEO Elon Musk expressed his displeasure over the inclusion of drag queens in the Paris Olympic Games' opening ceremony, specifically targeting a performance that resembled Leonardo da Vinci's "The Last Supper."

The segment sparked immediate backlash from right-wing figures, with Musk joining the chorus of critics, many of whom took issue with its percieved disrespect to Christians, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.The organizers of the Games later apologized for any offense they caused with the scene, which evoked images of the painting which depicts the moment when Jesus Christ announced to his 12 disciples that one of them would betray him.Posting on X, Musk shared his disapproval and emphasized his point by replying to a side-by-side image comparing the performance to da Vinci's painting. "Christianity has become toothless," he lamented.As the controversy grew, drawing responses from other notable figures like Donald Trump Jr., Musk reiterated his stance on Saturday. "Unless there is more bravery to stand up for what is fair and right, Christianity will perish," he wrote.Musk's comments extended beyond the Olympic ceremony. Responding to a post about Montana banning drag queen story hours in public schools and libraries, he wrote, "Good. Leave them kids alone." Addressing a complaint about the prevalence of transgender flags, Musk agreed, "True, it’s gone too far. Acceptance is fine, but being relentlessly pushed everywhere you go is not cool."Despite his criticisms, Musk also shared his personal beliefs, stating, "I believe in the principles of Christianity like love thy neighbor as thyself (have empathy for all) and turn the other cheek (end the cycle of retribution)."However, not all aspects of the Paris Olympics opening ceremony were a disappointment for Musk. He acknowledged one highlight, saying, "The lasers were great."

News.Az