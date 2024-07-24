Musk denies allegations of $45M monthly donations to Trump

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tesla CEO Elon Musk denied allegations that he donates $45 million monthly to support Donald Trump. This response came after Trump mentioned Musk's contributions at a rally, News.Az reports citing US media.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Musk stated, "I'm not donating $45 million a month to Trump," rejecting a Wall Street Journal report that cited sources claiming he intended to fund a pro-Trump Super PAC (political action committee).Speaking with conservative commentator Jordan Peterson, Musk further dismissed the Wall Street Journal's report, saying, "What’s been reported in the media is simply not true." He clarified that he established the America PAC, led by consultants from Ron DeSantis’ campaign, to promote fundamental American principles rather than engage in hyper-partisan activities.At a Michigan rally, Trump inaccurately claimed Musk was a significant donor, stating, "Elon endorsed me the other day... he gives me $45 million a month."Musk, whose net worth is estimated at $250 billion, emphasized that his PAC's goal is to support American values, not specific candidates.Trump has previously criticized Musk and his businesses, claiming in 2022 that Musk sought help for his subsidized projects and would have "dropped to his knees and begged" if Trump had demanded it.

News.Az