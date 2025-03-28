Musk-led DOGE aims to finish $1 trln federal cost cuts within weeks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Elon Musk, head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), stated in a Fox News interview that the department is on track to complete the majority of its targeted $1 trillion in federal spending cuts by the end of May, News.Az reports citing Investing.

Musk told Fox News’ "Special Report with Bret Baier" that these reductions can be achieved without compromising essential services, assuring that Social Security recipients will receive increased benefits as a result of these efforts.

Since its inception, DOGE has implemented daily spending cuts averaging $4 billion, with the goal of halving the annual federal deficit within 130 days.

Measures have included significant reductions in agency expenditures and staffing across various federal departments, focusing on eliminating waste and fraud.

Musk, serving as a special government employee, has reported savings estimated at $115 billion through workforce reductions, asset sales, and contract cancellations.

However, some experts question the accuracy of these figures and caution that achieving the $1 trillion target may necessitate cuts to entitlement programs like Social Security, which President Donald Trump has pledged to protect.

Despite political backlash and nationwide protests against DOGE’s initiatives, Musk and his team remain committed to the cuts.

