Musk predicts $1 trillion revenue for SpaceX by 2030

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Elon Musk said on Sunday that his rocket company SpaceX could generate $1 trillion in revenue by 2030, making the statement two days after the company went public and reached a valuation of over $2 trillion, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“And I would be surprised if revenue is not greater than $1T in 2031,” he wrote on his social media platform X, responding to journalist and financial commentator Jon Erlichman.

SpaceX on Friday became the sixth-largest U.S. firm, reinforcing Musk’s status as the world’s first trillionaire.

However, the company still generates significantly less revenue than similarly valued tech giants such as Broadcom and Amazon.com.

In 2025, SpaceX’s revenue rose to $18.67 billion from $14.02 billion a year earlier, although the company recorded a net loss of $4.94 billion, compared with a profit of $791 million previously.

Some Wall Street analysts remain cautious about the company’s growth outlook.

Goldman Sachs had estimated that SpaceX’s revenue could exceed $470 billion by 2030, while Morgan Stanley projected it could reach nearly $330 billion, according to a Wall Street Journal report published earlier this month.

News.Az