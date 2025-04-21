Musk reportedly wants to leave politics because he’s tired of ‘attacks’ from left

“Tesla has unfortunately become a political symbol globally of the Trump Administration/DOGE,” Ives added, going on to argue that the company faces “potentially 15 percent—20 percent permanent demand destruction for future Tesla buyers due to the brand damage Musk has created with DOGE.”

The Post also revealed that some officials refused to comply with Musk’s requirement that federal employees send weekly emails listing five things they did the previous week. He warned that not sending the email would count as a resignation.

However, just two days after Musk’s order was issued on February 22, the Office of Personnel Management stated in a briefing for human resources officers that participation was voluntary and not doing so would not be considered a resignation, as an email obtained by The Post shows.

The email also said that the office didn’t intend to do anything with the messages that were submitted.