Musk says he'll step down as Twitter CEO after finding a replacement

Elon Musk said on Tuesday he will step down as chief executive of Twitter after finding a replacement, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

"I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams," Musk wrote on Twitter.

This is the first time Musk has mentioned stepping down as chief of the social media platform, after Twitter users voted decisively in a poll for him to step down, which the billionaire launched on Sunday evening.


