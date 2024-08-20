Musk signals willingness to serving in a potential Trump administration

+ ↺ − 16 px

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk indicated his willingness to serve in a potential Trump administration on Tuesday. Musk's statement came after Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump hinted that he might offer Musk a cabinet role or advisory position if elected, News.Az reports.

I am willing to serve pic.twitter.com/BJhGbcA2e0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 20, 2024

In a post on his social media platform X, Musk responded affirmatively to Trump's suggestion: “I am willing to serve.”Trump had mentioned in a Reuters interview that he would consider Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, for a significant role in his administration, should Musk be interested.Trump also discussed the possibility of eliminating the $7,500 tax credit for electric vehicles if he returns to the White House, stating that such tax incentives are not typically beneficial.Last month, Musk endorsed Trump’s candidacy following an assassination attempt on the former president in Pennsylvania.

News.Az