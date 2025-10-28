Musk’s political actions cost Tesla over 1 million EV sales, report finds

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s political activity and public alignment with conservative causes have significantly hurt the company’s U.S. sales, with a new study estimating a loss of more than 1 million electric vehicle sales since late 2022.

According to a National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) paper by Yale University economists, Tesla’s U.S. sales would have been 67% to 83% higher — roughly 1 to 1.26 million additional vehicles — between October 2022 and April 2025, had it not been for what researchers call the “Musk partisan effect,” News.Az reports, citing Reuters

The report links the drop to Musk’s political actions, including his $300 million in donations to Republican candidates and his leadership role in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under U.S. President Donald Trump.

The study also found that Democratic-leaning buyers, historically Tesla’s strongest customer base, shifted to rival EV and hybrid brands, boosting competitors’ sales by up to 22%.

Researchers said Musk’s actions even slowed California’s progress toward its zero-emissions vehicle goals, suggesting the state would have met its 2026 targets if not for the partisan fallout.

Tesla’s U.S. market share has declined steadily, with registrations in California dropping 9.4% in the third quarter, bringing its share down to 46.2%.

Tesla Chair Robyn Denholm told CNBC that public concern about Musk’s time in government had begun to fade, as the company pivots toward robotaxis and AI-driven automation.

Tesla has not commented on the NBER findings.

