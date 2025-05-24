Yandex metrika counter

Musk’s X down for tens of thousands of US users, Downdetector shows

Photo: Reuters

Elon Musk’s X was down for tens of thousands of users in the United States on Saturday, News.Az reports citing  Downdetector.com.

There were more than 25,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the social media platform as of 8:39 a.m. EDT (1239 GMT), according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.


