Muslim Magomayev’s statue to be erected in Kiev

A statue of world-renowned opera and pop singer, composer, Peoples’ Artist of USSR Muslim Magomayev will be erected in the center of the Ukrainian capital of Ki

The statue will be located in a park also named after Magomayev that will be built here. The initiative to build a park was put forward by Azerbaijan`s Embassy in Ukraine.

The statue of the great musician will stand 6 metres in height. It will be made by Peoples’ Artist of Ukraine and well-known sculptor Seyfaddin Gurbanov.

The park will be inaugurated late October.

News.Az

