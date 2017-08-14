Yandex metrika counter

Muslim Magomayev’s statue to be erected in Kiev

  • Culture
  • Share
Muslim Magomayev’s statue to be erected in Kiev

A statue of world-renowned opera and pop singer, composer, Peoples’ Artist of USSR Muslim Magomayev will be erected in the center of the Ukrainian capital of Ki

The statue will be located in a park also named after Magomayev that will be built here. The initiative to build a park was put forward by Azerbaijan`s Embassy in Ukraine.

The statue of the great musician will stand 6 metres in height. It will be made by Peoples’ Artist of Ukraine and well-known sculptor Seyfaddin Gurbanov.

The park will be inaugurated late October.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      