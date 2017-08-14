Muslim Magomayev’s statue to be erected in Kiev
A statue of world-renowned opera and pop singer, composer, Peoples’ Artist of USSR Muslim Magomayev will be erected in the center of the Ukrainian capital of Ki
The statue will be located in a park also named after Magomayev that will be built here. The initiative to build a park was put forward by Azerbaijan`s Embassy in Ukraine.
The statue of the great musician will stand 6 metres in height. It will be made by Peoples’ Artist of Ukraine and well-known sculptor Seyfaddin Gurbanov.
The park will be inaugurated late October.
News.Az