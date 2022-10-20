Muslim religious leaders of OTS countries adopt joint statement in Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

Muslim religious leaders of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States on Thursday adopted a joint statement in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

According to the statement, in order to improve religion-state relations in the member countries of the organization, appropriate projects will be developed to strengthen ties between the relevant structures, and joint scientific and religious centers will be created.

Muslim religious leaders of the member countries are on a visit to Shusha, where the Regulations of the Council of Heads of Muslim Religious Administrations of the organization have been signed.

Besides, the religious leaders will pray at the Yukhari Govharaga Mosque in Shusha.

