Muslim religious leaders of OTS countries perform prayers in Shusha’s Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque

Muslim religious leaders of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States performed prayers in Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

They prayed for the souls of our martyrs as well as for eternal peace and tranquility.

The religious leaders also viewed the restoration work carried out in the mosque by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. They were given detailed information about the work done.

