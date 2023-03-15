Muslims are viewed as separatists in France: Author of Dictionary of Islamophobia

+ ↺ − 16 px

It is not easy for Muslims to live in France, many of them had to move to other countries, Kamel Meziti, doctor of historical sciences at Sorbonne University (Paris) and author of the book “Dictionary of Islamophobia”, said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks while speaking at an international conference themed "Islamophobia as a specific form of racism and discrimination: New Global and transnational challenges", which was kicked off in Baku to mark the 1st anniversary of the UN designating March 15 as the International Day of Combating Islamophobia, News.Az reports.

“When I wrote the book Dictionary of Islamophobia 10 years ago, people said that I was exaggerating. But now we see that Muslims living in France do not feel French. They felt more French in other countries than living in France itself. Although it is unthinkable, there is currently paranoia about Islam in this country. In France, Muslims are viewed as separatists,” he noted.

K. Meziti said politicians also use this tool to build their political careers.

“However, we must not forget that Muslims also have rights. In this regard, each of us must fight Islamophobia,” he added.

News.Az