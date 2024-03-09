Muslims in France suffer from Islamophobia at state-owned enterprises: State Committee of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

In France, Muslims suffer from Islamophobia in state-owned enterprises, said Gunduz Ismayilov, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee of Azerbaijan for Work with Religious Associations.

He was speaking at a panel session on “Similarities and differences in the treatment of Muslims across Western Europe, basic human rights of the Muslim community,” held on the sidelines of the international scientific themed “Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” in Baku, News.Az reports.

Ismayilov stressed that in some European countries, Islamophobia is instigated at the state level. “According to statistics, in 2019, there were 369 cases of Islamophobia in state-owned enterprises in France. But this figure was 197 in the private sector,” he said.

“There are 2,500 mosques in France, which is home to nearly 6 million Muslims. The number of mosques may seem large, but the vast majority of these mosques consist of one room. When Muslims build houses of worship, their financial resources are not so large, and when they receive financial assistance from other Muslim countries, France opposes this, saying that these countries are trying to Muslimize France,” Ismayilov added.

The deputy chairman stressed that most of the facts of discrimination in France are related to Muslim women and their clothing.

News.Az