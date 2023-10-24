"Mustafa Kemal Ataturk - 2023" joint drills: Activities of Azerbaijani and Turkish servicemen highly evaluated (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Distinguished Visitors Day held as part of the "Mustafa Kemal Ataturk - 2023" joint tactical exercises involving servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army and the Turkish Armed Forces continues, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The delegations attended the training headquarters and heard reports about the scenario of the joint tactical exercises and the conducted activities.

It was reported that up to 3000 military personnel from various types of troops of both countries, 130 pieces of armored vehicles, up to 100 artillery vehicles, more than 20 aviation and aircraft, as well as engineering equipment and small boats are involved in the Azerbaijani-Turkish joint tactical exercises held in different parts of Azerbaijan, including Baku city, Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and liberated territories.

In the exercises, various tasks are carried out on the application of modern combat methods by the use of artillery, aviation and involvement of other types of troops in military operations, the organization of their interaction and the descending in the depth of the imaginary enemy.

The main objective of the exercises is to ensure combat interoperability, improve management, exchange experience and increase military personnel’s professionalism during the troops’ interaction.

During the exercises, servicemen accomplished all the assigned tasks with high professionalism.

Then the guests arrived at the tactical and main command posts where they watched the fulfillment of various combat tasks in the course of joint tactical exercises.

During the joint exercises, the activities of the Azerbaijani and Turkish servicemen were highly evaluated.

News.Az