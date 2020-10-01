Yandex metrika counter

Mustafa Sentop: Azerbaijan doesn't need additional force to liberate Nagorno-Karabakh

  Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan is stronger than Armenia both economically and militarily, said Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop. 

Commenting on the issue of providing military assistance to Azerbaijan, Sentop noted that Azerbaijan doesn’t need additional force to liberate Nagorno-Karabakh from occupation.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

