Mustafa Sentop: It is important to solve regional problems at local level

Turkiye attaches considerable importance to strengthening inter-parliamentary relations, Speaker of Turkiye's Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop said at the 3rd annual session of the Parliamentary Assembly (PA) of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Baku on May 17, News.az reports.

Mr. Shantop thanked Azerbaijan for hosting the session.

The speaker noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in social, economic, and other global problems: "The pandemic has also shown that we must all act together to solve problems. Regional cooperation, solidarity, and parliamentary diplomacy are of particular essence here. We should not allow global players to resolve regional problems. This will only exacerbate the situation. That's why we need to solve regional problems by ourselves."

News.Az