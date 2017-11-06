Mustafa Tuna elected new Ankara mayor

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ankara Municipal Council elected Mustafa Tuna, current mayor of the capital Ankara's Sincan district, as the new mayor after former mayor Melih Gökçek's resigna

Report informs that the due statement came from AKP Deputy Secretary General Erol Kaya.

The Justice and Development Party (AK Party) announced Tuna as their candidate for Ankara's new mayor earlier on Monday.

Oppositional Republican People's Party and the Nationalist Movement Party did not nominate their candidates.

News.Az

News.Az