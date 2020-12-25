Mutation of coronavirus in UK insignificant, WHO says

+ ↺ − 16 px

A mutation of the coronavirus detected in the UK is insignificant and does not influence the effectiveness of diagnostic tools, pharmaceuticals, and vaccines, Melita Vujnovic, World Health Organization (WHO) representative in Russia, said in an interview on Friday, TASS reports.

"To date, the SARS-CoV-2 virus has mutated very insignificantly and its changes so far do not influence the effectiveness of the existing diagnostic tools, medicinal preparations, and vaccines being developed," she said.

According to her, the WHO recommends continuing implementation of all basic medical and social measures including testing and tracking the contacts with the subsequent isolation as well as individual measures of protection, such as hand hygiene, physical distancing, and wearing a mask. "The WHO recommends to all countries to increase the sequencing of the SARS-CoV-2 viruses if possible and to exchange information on sequences at an international level, for instance, report the detection of similar mutations that cause concern," the WHO representative added.

News.Az

News.Az