Myanmar declares seven days of national mourning after deadly quake

Myanmar has declared seven days of national mourning following the devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck central Myanmar on Friday.

The national flag will be flown at half-staff as part of the mourning, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The death toll from the earthquake has exceeded 1,700, with more than 3,400 injured and over 300 missing.

Meanwhile, Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, Myanmar’s junta ruler, held a phone talk with the Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Sunday. Both sides discussed the impact of the earthquake and rescue and relief efforts.

Russia, India, China, Thailand, the UN, UAE and others have sent specialist search and rescue teams alongside humanitarian aid.

