Myanmar rocked by fresh earthquake

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 occurred ten kilometers west of the city of Naypyidaw, the capital of Myanmar, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.

According to it, the earthquake was recorded at 3:02 a.m. local time (April 13 at 8:02 p.m. GMT on April 13). It originated at a depth of 10 kilometers, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Tremors ranging from magnitude 3.4 to 3.9 were recorded in various parts of the country. There were no reports of damage or casualties.

A powerful earthquake struck Myanmar on March 28. The Thai Meteorological Department said its magnitude was 8.2. The first quake was followed by another one, with magnitude 6.4. The death toll in Myanmar has climbed to 3,600. Nearly 5,000 people were injured. Thailand was also affected by the quake with underground tremors felt in China and Vietnam.

