Myanmar's earthquake death toll nears 3,600

Rescuers carry out work in Mandalay, Myanmar, on Monday after a devastating earthquake hit the country’s central region last week. Photo: Xinhua

The death toll from Myanmar's earthquake reached 3,564 as of Sunday evening, according to the Information Team of Myanmar's State Administration Council.

In addition, 5,012 people were injured and 210 remained missing due to the earthquake, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

​On March 28, 2025, a devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck central Myanmar, near Mandalay, causing widespread destruction and significant loss of life. The earthquake's impact extended to neighboring Thailand, leading to casualties and structural damage.​

The earthquake caused extensive damage to infrastructure, including over 5,000 buildings, 1,824 schools, and nearly 5,000 religious structures.

The disaster exacerbated Myanmar's existing humanitarian crisis, with over 3 million displaced individuals and nearly 20 million in need of assistance.

Ongoing heavy rains and strong winds have hampered rescue and relief operations, complicating efforts to provide shelter and aid to affected populations.

