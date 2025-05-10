Myanmar’s military government chief meets Chinese leader

The meeting took place in Moscow (Myanmar Military True News Information Team via AP)

Myanmar's military leader, Senior Gen Min Aung Hlaing, has held his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping since taking power four years ago, according to state media.

The Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper reported that Mr Xi pledged to provide assistance for recovery after Myanmar’s devastating earthquake in March and to help efforts to end the country’s civil war, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The two leaders met onFriday in Moscow on the sidelines of the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in the Second World War. The report said they also discussed “bilateral relations, enhancing cooperation in all sectors, and cooperating in regional stability and peace”. China has been using its influence with ethnic rebel organisations to ease their pressure on the military government in an apparent effort to stabilise it.

News.Az