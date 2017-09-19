Myanmar’s Rakhine Conflict and the Rohingya Muslims Dilemma of Aung San Suu Kyi

+ ↺ − 16 px

In recent days, the world has focused its attention on the Rohingya population since the latest wave of state-sponsored violence broke out in Rakhine.

The international community is concerned about the targeting of civilians during “clearance operations” by Myanmar’s army in response to the series of coordinated attacks by Rohingya militants on the police offices in Maungdaw, Buthidaung, and Rathedaung townships of Rakhine. By the latest estimates, more than 300,000 Rohingya Muslims fled Myanmar to seek temporary shelters in Bangladesh, and 27.000 people from other ethnic groups including Rakhine Buddhists displaced inside the country. According to Yanghee Lee, the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights for Myanmar, nearly a thousand people have been killed during the latest incidents. UN Secretary General António Guterres has warned the government of Myanmar over the current situation that can destabilize the region.

The Rohingya people, with an estimated population of one million, are a Muslim minority group living in the Rakhine (formerly Arakan) state of Myanmar. Notwithstanding their deep links to their country, Rohingyas are not considered as one of the indigenous ethnic groups. By being declared “Bangladeshi immigrants,” Rohingyas have been removed from the list of national races of Myanmar and denied citizenship under the 1982 Citizenship Act, which has consequently rendered them stateless. As the largest group of stateless people in the world, they have been subjected to political discrimination, mass killings and deportations by military dictatorship reigning in the country for 50 years. According to a legal analysis conducted by the International Human Rights Clinic of Yale University, the Rohingyas constitute a group element as defined by the 1948 Genocide Convention; and the forced displacements, mass killings and other forms of violence have been committed with the intent to destroy this group, either in its entirety or partially. The Clinic’s report concluded that there is strong evidence of genocide in the Rohingya case.

At a time when the systematic human rights violations against the Rohingyas are discussed by the international community, an important question arises with respect to the reason(s) behind the silence of Aung San Suu Kyi, Nobel Peace Prize laureate, democracy and human rights icon, currently State Counselor and de-facto leader of Myanmar. She has been criticized for failing to speak out against the oppression of the Rohingya people and not condemning the campaign of the Myanmar’s army. It is argued that Suu Kyi refused to attend the next session of the UN General Assembly due to the possible accusations by other states over the Rohingya issue.

The landslide election victory of the National League for Democracy (NLD) led by Aung San Suu Kyi in 2015 had raised a great hope for democratic transition, political reform and durable solutions to ethnic conflicts that continue to blight the prospects of the country. The establishing of the Advisory Commission led by Kofi Annan on Rakhine State at the request of Aung San Suu Kyi in September 2016 was welcomed by international community and considered as a first positive step towards solving the Rohingya issue. The Commission was mandated to investigate the complex challenges and to provide constructive recommendations for the solution of the conflict in Rakhine State.

The Commission issued its final report on August 24, 2017 after consultations with government officials, civil society organizations, religious leaders, individual experts, international and regional partners of Myanmar, as well as political leaders and community representatives from Rakhine state. The Advisory Commission recommended concrete steps to end political discrimination against different ethnic groups, such as revision of the 1982 Citizenship Act, provision of humanitarian assistance to the victims of mass violence, ending restrictions on freedom of movement, and promoting inter-communal dialogue.

On the same day when the Advisory Commission issued its report, Aung San Suu Kyi's Office stated that as an immediate step, the government would form a committee to implement the recommendations of the Commission. However, a day later, on August 25, ethnic tensions escalated in Rakhine state following the attack of the Rohingya militant groups on the police posts. The Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) led by Rohingya people living in Saudi Arabia took responsibility for the attack and argued that they are “fighting” for the rights of the Rohingya people. Meanwhile, a month before the incident the state security forces had reported that suspected militant camps had been identified during the clearance operations in the Mayu Mountains of Rakhine state and additional military forces had been sent by Tatmadaw (Myanmar army) “to provide security” in the Rakhine state.

The disproportionate use of military force towards civilian people by taking advantage of ARSA's attack and preventing access to humanitarian aid in Rakhine state once again demonstrated that the Myanmar army does not agree with the NLD Government and Annan-led Commission in solving the Rohingya issue. On the other hand, Tatmadaw’s traditional principles for peace, which the other ethnic groups must follow, remain a main challenge for the new peace process initiated by the government. According to Professor Jonathan Bogias, a Myanmar expert, the criticism of Aung San Suu Kyi, who has undertaken a difficult mission like bringing peace and democracy to a divided country, is maybe true to a certain extent, but it is also important to look at the current political realities of Myanmar.

Observers closely following the political environment of Myanmar say that two “parallel governments” rule the country. Suu Kyi’s civilian government is currently unable to fully control the country. The Myanmar Constitution drafted by the military regime in 2008 gives the army three main ministerial positions including the defense, border, and home affairs, and 25 percent of the seats in Parliament as well as an effective veto power. In addition, according to article 20 of the 2008 Constitution, defense services can act independently of the government's civilian branches. The President does not have the official control over the army as the Commander-in-Chief is not subordinated to the civilian authority of the President. Moreover, in case of a state of emergency in the country, the President would announce the order to transfer the government’s executive, legislative, and judicial powers to the Commander-in-Chief. Some critics interpret Myanmar's Constitution as a legal basis for carrying out a military takeover.

Along with the Tatmadaw factor, the ultra-nationalist Buddhist organization Ma Ba Tha has also contributed to an emboldening atmosphere for the discrimination and violence against Rohingya by using hate speeches for years. Sometime, the hostility culminated in anti-Muslim riots in the country has been linked to the Ma Ba Tha. It is widely believed among the Buddhist ultranationalist monks that Muslims invaded Myanmar, so they have to protect their country. The Buddhist nationalists also criticize Aung San Suu Kyi for the opposite reasons. They argue that she is weak on the “Islamization” of Rakhine state.

Considering the political realities of Myanmar, it is believed that if Suu Kyi publicly speaks out against the Rohingya oppression, she would lose the majority of her supporters and lead to the possibility of another military takeover. This is the most serious concern of the groups that are struggling for democracy, peace and stability in the country for decades. In this context, Aung San Suu Kyi and her government are seen as the only opportunity to solve the Rohingya issue as well as other the long-standing ethnic conflicts with Shan, Kachin and Karen minorities.



Aytakin Mustafayeva, PhD Candidate, Department of Political Science and International Relations, Istanbul University, Turkey.

